Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, January 5, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
11:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually join the Prime Minister to address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation, along with the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos. The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam, and the Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr. Howard Njoo, will also participate virtually. A media availability will follow.
The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://www.cpac.ca
Notes for media:
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/04/c9238.html