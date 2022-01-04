Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario



Private meetings.



11:30 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually join the Prime Minister to address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation, along with the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos. The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam, and the Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr. Howard Njoo, will also participate virtually. A media availability will follow.




The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://www.cpac.ca




Notes for media:

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/04/c9238.html

