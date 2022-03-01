Media Advisory - UPDATE - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in a G7 Finance Ministers' Meeting hosted by the German Federal Minister of Finance, Christian Lindner.
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.
Closed to media.
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
3:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, and the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan.
Room 200
Sir John A. Macdonald Building
144 Wellington Street
Notes for media:
