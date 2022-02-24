Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, February 24, 2022
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
1:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister to deliver remarks and hold a media availability on the situation in Ukraine. The Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, will be in attendance.
Room 100
