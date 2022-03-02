Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
Closed to media.
4:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability. She will be joined by the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, and the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser.
Room 200
Sir John A. Macdonald Building
144 Wellington Street
Notes for media:
