Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, November 18, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Washington, D.C., United States of America



Private meetings



11:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a meeting with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.




Mexican Cultural Institute of Washington, D.C.




Note for media:




1:15 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a meeting with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.




Oval Office, West Wing, First Floor


White House




Note for media:




2:45 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris.




Office of the Vice President, Eisenhower Executive Office Building


White House




Note for media:




4:45 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a meeting with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the North American Leaders' Summit (NALS).




East Ballroom, Official Residence


White House




Note for media:


