Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, November 18, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Washington, D.C., United States of America
Private meetings
11:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a meeting with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Mexican Cultural Institute of Washington, D.C.
Note for media:
1:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a meeting with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.
Oval Office, West Wing, First Floor
White House
Note for media:
2:45 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris.
Office of the Vice President, Eisenhower Executive Office Building
White House
Note for media:
4:45 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Prime Minister for a meeting with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the North American Leaders' Summit (NALS).
East Ballroom, Official Residence
White House
Note for media:
