Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, February 23, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in a meeting of the Incident Response Group chaired by the Prime Minister.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Ukrainian Canadian Congress board meeting.
