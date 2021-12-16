Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, December 16, 2021
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually attend Question Period.
5:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will appear virtually at the Senate Committee of the Whole to discuss Bill C-2, An Act to provide further support in response to COVID-19.
