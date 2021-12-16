Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, December 16, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



Private meetings.



2:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually attend Question Period.



5:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will appear virtually at the Senate Committee of the Whole to discuss Bill C-2, An Act to provide further support in response to COVID-19.




The event will be streamed live via the following link:
https://senparlvu.parl.gc.ca/Harmony/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20211216/-1/10507

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

