Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, June 5, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

London, United Kingdom



9:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G7 Finance Ministers' Meeting.




Lancaster House


Stable Yard




Closed to media.



9:40 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the G7 family photo.




Lancaster House


Stable Yard




Pooled photo opportunity organized by HM Treasury.



5:00 p.m. (12:00 p.m. ET) The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a media teleconference.




Notes for media:






The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with G7 partners throughout the day.

