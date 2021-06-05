Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, June 5, 2021
Note: All times local
London, United Kingdom
9:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G7 Finance Ministers' Meeting.
Lancaster House
Stable Yard
Closed to media.
9:40 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the G7 family photo.
Lancaster House
Stable Yard
Pooled photo opportunity organized by HM Treasury.
5:00 p.m. (12:00 p.m. ET) The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a media teleconference.
Notes for media:
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with G7 partners throughout the day.
