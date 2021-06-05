Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, June 5, 2021

The Canadian Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning that was upheld by video review and the Baltimore Orioles kept up their June winning streak, defeating the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Friday night. The Orioles have won their first three games this month after dropping 14 in a row to end May. Baltimore’s winning string matches its longest of the season. Cleveland had won three of four and fell to 20-2 when leading after six innings. Baltimore had mustered just one hit