Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, February 15, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.
Closed to media.
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c7620.html