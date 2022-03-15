Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


Private meetings.


11:15 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Prime Minister's remarks in the
House of Commons and the virtual address to Parliament by the President
of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.




House of Commons


West Block


Parliament Hill




Note for media:

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community.

Closed to media.

