Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, May 2, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
12:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will appear at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance to discuss the federal budget.
The event will be streamed live at:
Wellington Building, Room 415
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
