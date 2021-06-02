Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Toronto, Ontario


10:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually attend the National Caucus meeting.


12:45 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng will make an announcement followed by a media availability.



Notes for media:


