Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, June 2, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will virtually attend the National Caucus meeting.
12:45 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng will make an announcement followed by a media availability.
