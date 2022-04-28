Media Advisory: Cultural Infrastructure Announcement in Montérégie

BELŒIL, QC, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend a cultural infrastructure announcement in the presence of:

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Ms. Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications

Mr. Simon Jolin-Barrette, Minister of Justice, Minister Responsible for the French Language, Minister Responsible for Laicity and Parliamentary Reform, Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region and Government House Leader

Ms. Nadine Viau, Mayor of the City of Belœil

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT Place: Belœil, Quebec





Journalists wishing to participate in the announcement must register in advance by email to communications@mcc.gouv.qc.ca before 9:30 a.m. on April 29. The exact address of the event will be sent once their accreditation is confirmed. Only those who have received confirmation of their registration will be able to take part in the announcement.

COVID-19 Notice: People who wish to participate in this event must make sure that they follow all health instructions that apply. If you believe you are infected, consult the COVID-19 self-assessment tool. Please note that wearing a medical mask is mandatory during government media events in Quebec.

