Media Advisory - CT REIT to Release Third Quarter Results
TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - CT Real Estate Investment Trust ("CT REIT") (TSX: CRT.UN) to host an earnings conference call regarding third quarter 2021 results.
WHEN:
Results to be released on Monday, November 8, 2021 after market close.
CALL DETAILS:
416-340-2217 or 1-800-898-3989
The conference call will be webcast live in its entirety at 9:00 a.m. ET at https://www.ctreit.com/English/news-and-events/events-and-webcasts/default.aspx and will be archived for 12 months.
A conference call replay will be available at 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053
