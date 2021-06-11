Media Advisory: COVID-19 Resilience Announcement in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Communities and Infrastructure; the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South; Jeremy Roberts, Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West—Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa; Diane Deans, City of Ottawa Councillor for Gloucester-Southgate Ward; Adam Joiner, Chief Executive Officer of the BGC Ottawa; and Stephen Beckta, Chair of the Board of Directors of the BGC Ottawa.

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is recommended, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx#Learn-about-the-symptoms-of-COVID-19, practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

Media, and those interested in attending the event, must register with Jessie-Lee Wallace via email at jlwallace@bgcottawa.org

Date: Monday, June 14, 2021



Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT



Location: 1770 Heatherington Rd

Ottawa, Ontario K1V 8T8

