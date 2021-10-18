Media Advisory: CMHC to Release its Residential Industry Mortgage Report

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - CMHC will release its annual Residential Industry Mortgage Report and new interactive Residential Mortgage Industry Data Dashboard on Tuesday, October 19 at 11 am Eastern time.

The report provides in-depth view of the residential mortgage market in Canada. The dashboard is a new user-friendly digital interactive companion to the Residential Mortgage Industry Report. It allows users to interface with mortgage industry data.

