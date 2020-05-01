Media Advisory - CMHC to release its 2019 Annual Report

OTTAWA , May 1, 2020 /CNW/ - CMHC will release its 2019 Annual Report on Tuesday, May 5 at 1:30 pm Eastern time, in conjunction with its Annual Public Meeting.

The annual report details accomplishments over the year, including the steps taken by the Corporation in all areas of its business to maintain its status as a high-performing organization while providing valuable services and delivering important programs for Canadians.

To further enhance transparency and expand the availability of data, CMHC will also publish its Mortgage Insurance and Mortgage Funding Supplements for the Quarter ending on December 31, 2019.

A conference call to present the contents of the report will begin at 1:30 pm Eastern time. To participate in this bilingual conference call, please dial:

1-888-394-8218

A webcast option will also be provided. Note that this is listen/watch only. Media will still need to dial in to the conference call to participate in the Q&A session. The webcast can be registered for in advance and accessed on the day of the call at the following link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1304805&tp_key=08a241c8f9

The Report and Business Supplements will be made available at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time at:

https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en/about-cmhc/corporate-reporting/cmhc-annual-report

