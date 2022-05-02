Media Advisory - Canadian Space Agency funds study of water ice on the Moon

LONGUEUIL, QC, May 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -The Canadian Space Agency is awarding a $200,000 grant to the University of Sherbrooke to support Dr. Myriam Lemelin's participation in the mission science team for NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER). The mission will map the location of ice deposits and study soil samples near the south pole of the Moon.

Canadian Space Agency/Agence spatiale canadienne (CNW Group/Canadian Space Agency)
Canadian Space Agency/Agence spatiale canadienne (CNW Group/Canadian Space Agency)

Dr. Myriam Lemelin was selected by NASA to contribute her expertise in remote sensing to help learn more about the composition of water ice and geological processes.

Media representatives interested in talking to a Canadian Space Agency expert or the Canadian researcher may contact:

Expert

Contact

Canadian Space Agency

Caroline-Emmanuelle Morisset,

Program Scientist (Planetary Science)

Canadian Space Agency Media Relations
Office

450-926-4370

asc.medias-media.csa@asc-csa.gc.ca

University of Sherbrooke

Dr. Myriam Lemelin, Assistant
Professor, Department of Applied
Geomatics

Media Relations

medias@USherbrooke.ca

