Media Advisory - Canadian Space Agency funds study of water ice on the Moon
LONGUEUIL, QC, May 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -The Canadian Space Agency is awarding a $200,000 grant to the University of Sherbrooke to support Dr. Myriam Lemelin's participation in the mission science team for NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER). The mission will map the location of ice deposits and study soil samples near the south pole of the Moon.
Dr. Myriam Lemelin was selected by NASA to contribute her expertise in remote sensing to help learn more about the composition of water ice and geological processes.
Media representatives interested in talking to a Canadian Space Agency expert or the Canadian researcher may contact:
Expert
Contact
Canadian Space Agency
Caroline-Emmanuelle Morisset,
Program Scientist (Planetary Science)
Canadian Space Agency Media Relations
450-926-4370
University of Sherbrooke
Dr. Myriam Lemelin, Assistant
Media Relations
Useful links:
Moon exploration
Follow us on social media
RSS, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter
SOURCE Canadian Space Agency
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c4751.html