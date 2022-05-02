Media Advisory - Canadian Space Agency funds study of water ice on the Moon

LONGUEUIL, QC, May 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -The Canadian Space Agency is awarding a $200,000 grant to the University of Sherbrooke to support Dr. Myriam Lemelin's participation in the mission science team for NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER). The mission will map the location of ice deposits and study soil samples near the south pole of the Moon.

Dr. Myriam Lemelin was selected by NASA to contribute her expertise in remote sensing to help learn more about the composition of water ice and geological processes.

