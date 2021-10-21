Media Advisory: Canadian Labour Congress’ President Bea Bruske Available to Speak About Emergency Benefits

OTTAWA, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Bea Bruske is available to speak to media today on the urgent need for extending emergency supports to workers affected by the pandemic.



EI applications have risen while the Delta variant continues to affect hotspots across the country and supply chains continue to be disrupted. This means it is crucial for the government to immediately extend emergency supports past Saturday’s deadline.

“I had the opportunity earlier this week to relay our concerns directly to Deputy Prime Minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland. I explained how it is vital the government continues to have the backs of workers in these challenging times,” said Bruske.

“The COVID-19 pandemic laid-bare the existing inequality in Canada and we must not forget that now. We urge Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible and act to make sure the recovery is focused on alleviating inequality and providing decent work for all,” said Bruske.

What: CLC President available to speak about emergency benefits Where: By phone or by ZOOM When: October 21, 2021 Who: Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress

