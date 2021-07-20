Media Advisory - Canadian Heritage Officials to Provide a Media Briefing on the Installation Ceremony of Ms. Mary Simon as the 30th Governor General of Canada

Media briefing will include details about the ceremony in the Senate of Canada Building that will be held on July 26, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage officials will hold a media briefing to provide logistical information and program details about the installation ceremony.

The installation of Ms. Mary Simon as Canada's 30th Governor General will take place on July 26 in the Senate of Canada Building. A visit to the National War Memorial in Ottawa will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Media representatives wishing to participate in the teleconference should dial 1-877-413-4815 (toll-free in Canada and the United States) or 613-960-7526. The access code is 2101447#.

EVENT: Media Teleconference

DATE: July 21, 2021

TIME: 3:00 p.m.

Accreditation

Media that wish to cover the events surrounding the installation of the Governor General of Canada must obtain accreditation through the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery by contacting Pierre Cuguen at pierre.cuguen@parl.gc.ca no later than noon on Friday, July 23, and providing the following information:

Name

Phone number (for contact-tracing purposes)

Media outlet

In accordance with public health advice, the planning of this commemorative ceremony will strictly follow public health guidelines and COVID-19 protocols. Respect of local physical distancing guidelines and wearing of a mask or face covering will be mandatory.

Members of the media will be required to check in at the ceremony.

