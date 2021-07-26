Media Advisory - Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to make an announcement in support of Edmonton's public transit infrastructure

EDMONTON and CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities regarding public transit infrastructure.

Minister McKenna will be joined by the following speakers:

Don Iveson, Mayor of Edmonton

Date: Tuesday, July 27, 2021



Time: 8:30 a.m. MDT



Location: Century Park

111 Street and 23 Avenue,

South Edmonton (South end of the LRT Platform)

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on Infrastructure Canada's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/InfrastructureCanadaENG/live

