Media Advisory - Canada Post recognizes acclaimed writer Margaret Atwood with new stamp
TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post invites you to attend the unveiling of a special stamp in honour of renowned Canadian writer, Margaret Atwood, at the Toronto Reference Library on Thursday, November 25.
NOTE: Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions and protocols, the event is open to a limited number of people. Any media interested in attending are required to confirm their attendance to media@canadapost.ca by Wednesday, November 24.
Those registered to attend will receive all required COVID-19 protocols in advance to help maintain everyone's safety.
WHO:
In attendance at the live event will be the following:
WHERE
Bram and Bluma Appel Salon
WHEN:
Thursday, November 25, at 11 am, Eastern Time
