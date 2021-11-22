Media Advisory - Canada Post recognizes acclaimed writer Margaret Atwood with new stamp

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post invites you to attend the unveiling of a special stamp in honour of renowned Canadian writer, Margaret Atwood, at the Toronto Reference Library on Thursday, November 25.

NOTE: Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions and protocols, the event is open to a limited number of people. Any media interested in attending are required to confirm their attendance to media@canadapost.ca by Wednesday, November 24.

Those registered to attend will receive all required COVID-19 protocols in advance to help maintain everyone's safety.

WHO: In attendance at the live event will be the following:

Margaret Atwood

Sarah Polley, actress, writer, director, producer and political activist

Ceta Ramkhalawansingh, National Chair of The Word On The Street Canada, Chair of the Harold Innis Foundation, Co-founder of the Women and Gender Studies Institute at the University of Toronto, and citizen activist

WHERE Bram and Bluma Appel Salon

Toronto Reference Library

789 Yonge Street, 2nd Floor, Toronto

WHEN: Thursday, November 25, at 11 am, Eastern Time

SOURCE Canada Post

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/22/c9254.html