MEDIA ADVISORY: Canada’s food workers’ Union to release 2022 Migrant Farm Workers report in Leamington, Ontario, on Sunday, June 26

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s food workers’ union, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW Canada), will be holding a press conference in Leamington, Ontario, to release the union’s 2022 Status of Migrant Farm Workers in Canada report.



The 2022 report details the need for urgent reforms to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and is based on the direct input of TFWs and the union’s 30 years of advocacy on behalf of migrant agricultural workers. Despite their tremendous contributions to Canada’s food sector, some migrant agricultural workers experience mistreatment by employers and endure other forms of abuse, including human trafficking.

What: Food Workers’ Press Conference / Official release of the 2022 Status of Migrant Farm Workers in Canada report

Who: Dozens of migrant farm workers and representatives from the food workers’ union

When: Sunday, June 26 at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: 14 Albert Street, Leamington, ON, N8H 3J6

About UFCW Canada: UFCW Canada is the country’s leading private sector union, representing more than 250,000 union members across Canada working in food retail and processing, agriculture, transportation, health care, logistics, warehousing, hospitality, manufacturing, and the security and professional sectors. UFCW is the country's most innovative organization dedicated to building fairness in workplaces and communities. UFCW Canada members are your neighbours who work at your local grocery stores, hotels, car rental agencies, nursing homes, restaurants, food processing plants, and thousands of other locations across the country. To learn more about UFCW and its ground-breaking work, visit www.ufcw.ca.

