Ontario's doctors are giving flu shots and urge everyone to get one

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario's doctors are committed to delivering as many flu shots as possible this year to limit the spread of the seasonal virus and help the health system cope with the resurgence of COVID-19.

Family physicians typically administer 55 per cent of flu shots in Ontario – about 2.4 million each year. This flu season they would like to give even more, despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

"It's more important than ever for people to get their flu shot this year so we can reduce the spread of the virus, especially among the most vulnerable, and preserve health system resources for any resurgence of COVID, " said OMA President Dr. Samantha Hill. "Doctors offices are open for business, as they have been throughout the pandemic, so call your doctor now to arrange your flu shot."

OMA statistics show that more than 96 per cent of primary care physicians have been able to continue to provide high-quality patient care, either virtually or in person, during the pandemic.

They are doing so despite the extra precautions COVID requires to keep them, their staff and their patients safe – including more time and space between patients, more staff, more cleaning supplies and more personal protective equipment.

In addition, many family doctors are worried about whether there will be enough flu vaccine to meet demand. They are already experiencing delays and uncertainty about how many doses they will receive and when, especially of the high-dose vaccine for seniors and other vulnerable patients.

"Despite the challenges, especially around resources, doctors are finding innovative ways of delivering flu shots, including weekend clinics, drive-through programs and even house calls," said OMA CEO Allan O'Dette.

The OMA has called on the provincial government to include funding in Thursday's budget to fund innovative programs to deliver more flu shots and to ensure that vaccine supplies are allocated appropriately and with adequate PPE.

