MEDIA ADVISORY: The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Announces Return to Edmonton
EDMONTON, Alberta, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:
The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament is thrilled to announce its return following a two-year hiatus. This year will feature two tournaments – including an additional tournament for players born in 2011 in lieu of the tournament for that age group that was cancelled last year (June 29 – July 3), and the regular 2022 tournament for players born in 2012 (July 4 – July 10).
The Brick Invitational has become one of the preeminent minor hockey tournaments around the world, with hundreds of tournament players going on to play in the junior, university and professional ranks.
WHO:
Speakers will include:
WHEN:
Monday, June 27, 2022 (MT)
10:30 a.m. – Media check-in opens
11:00 a.m. – Press conference begins
12:00 p.m. – Press conference concludes
WHERE:
Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall
8882 170 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5T 4J2
PARKING INFORMATION
RSVP:
Media are asked to RSVP no later than 9:00 a.m. (MT) on Monday, June 27
Media Contact & RSVP to:
Kelsey Marklund
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403-471-1284
kmarklund@brooklinepr.com