Media Advisory: Armored Things Executive to Present on Facilities Space Planning with AI

Smart Space Planning with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John McNamara, Sales Director for crowd analysis and intelligence software company Armored Things, will make a webcast presentation on December 16th about how leading organizations are harnessing AI to optimize corporate campus and building space utilization. The webcast is being hosted by Facilities Management magazine.



Armored Things is a crowd analysis and intelligence software company that provides facilities and security teams with an accurate, real-time understanding of how many, and how often people are utilizing different spaces in arenas, buildings, and on campuses. The software enables smarter decisions related to crowd density, space utilization, security, maintenance, and guest experience while also providing easy access to valuable data trends for ROI related to space management.

McNamara has spent his career in property tech helping clients across all types of real estate venues maximize their space utilization. With Armored Things, he focuses on surfacing critical data analytics — historically, in real time, and predictively — to assist facilities management, workplace, and real estate teams in their decision-making.

Webcast Details:

Date/Time: December 16, 2021, 11:00 am ET

How agile is your space? Your building is the foundation of support for working, learning, and collaborating. To meet the changing demands from stakeholders in offices, buildings and across campuses, you need real-time and predictive data on occupancy and space utilization. Find out how world-class facilities such as Boston Scientific and the Fiserv Forum are harnessing AI to practice informed agility to create feedback loops that maximize space and property investments — and drive better outcomes per square foot.

Attendees will learn:

How cutting-edge CIOs are demystifying their space through AI

Practical ways to get started on occupancy analytics

How premier venues are driving revenue per square foot



To Register:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4616372633561/WN__H7wM2PKSk-5Kuq3_656ew

About Armored Things

Armored Things provides an AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for crowd analysis and intelligence. By combining data from existing security and IT systems with predictive analytics, the software provides facilities management teams with a real-time visual representation of people and flow within any campus or venue space. Easy-to-use dashboards equip users to anticipate changes and inform decisions to improve guest services, space utilization, operations, staffing, and security. Since its founding in 2016, Armored Things has built a team of security and technology experts to deliver world-class solutions to stadiums, corporations, and campuses around the country. For more information, visit https://www.armoredthings.com/.

