Media Advisory - Annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign Kick-off next week
THORNHILL, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ -
What:
CAA to kick off the 18th Annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign
CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) will officially launch the 2022 CAA Worst Roads campaign on March 22, 2022.
The CAA Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make our roads safer by helping different levels of government understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens and where they need to be made.
When:
Tuesday March 22, 2022 – 9:00 a.m.
Where:
Members of the media are welcome to attend or record the live stream
Question for our speakers can be directed to: mediarelations@caasco.ca
Who:
Teresa Di Felice, AVP Government & Community Relations, CAA SCO
Bryan Hocking, Chief Executive Officer - Ontario Road Builders' Association
About CAA South Central Ontario
As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of over 2 million members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.
