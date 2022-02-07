Media Advisory - 2020-21 Annual Report of the Office of the Correctional Investigator

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Correctional Investigator of Canada, Dr. Ivan Zinger, will hold a news conference to discuss issues in his 2020-21 Annual Report.

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. (EST)

Notes:

The news conference will be virtual only. Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access.

