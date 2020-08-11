Medexus Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Revenue of $27.5 Million and $5.0 Million of Adjusted EBITDA* for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Strong organic growth across all key product lines, including recently acquired IXINITY®



Generated $4.1 million of cash flow from operations

Management to host conference call at 8:00 AM ET on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQX: PDDPF) today provided a business update and announced its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020. All dollar amounts below are in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise.

First quarter fiscal 2021 financial highlights:

Revenue increased to $27.5 million compared to $16.1 million for Q1 of fiscal 2020, driven by growth in IXINITY ® , Rasuvo ® , Metoject ® and Rupall™

, Rasuvo , Metoject and Rupall™ Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $5.0 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period last year; see “Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)”. This is also an increase over the $4.2 million in Adjusted EBITDA* achieved in the prior quarter, the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Cash provided by operating activities was of $4.1 million, compared to cash used by operating activities of $0.3 million for the same period last year.

Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue has decreased to 41.4%, from 65.1% for the same period last year, as the Company continues to leverage its platform and significantly increase its revenue with only modest increases to operating expenses.

Achieved operating income of $1.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million for the same period last year.

Available liquidity of $14.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $7.4 million at March 31, 2020.

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, commented, “We achieved record revenue and adjusted EBITDA* of $27.5 million and $5.0 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $16.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively, for the same period last year. In addition to our year-over-year growth, both revenue and adjusted EBITDA* increased sequentially versus the three months ended March 31, 2020, which also included revenue from IXINITY®. This year-over-year and sequential improvement was driven by the strong performance of our core products, IXINITY®, Rasuvo®, Metoject® and Rupall™, each of which continues to achieve strong organic growth despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, with the acquisition of IXINITY in the USA, we are further leveraging our existing commercial infrastructure and our SG&A has meaningfully declined as a percentage of revenues to just 41% this quarter, versus 65% for the same period last year. As a result, we generated $4.1 million of cash flow from operations during the quarter. At the same time, we continue to strengthen our balance sheet with available liquidity of $14.5 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $7.4 million at March 31, 2020.”

“We continue to take steps to ensure the safety of our personnel, while at the same time, our sales teams have remained productive by finding new ways to connect with clinicians and patients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, we have built a highly scalable business model and continue to actively evaluate additional products and potential accretive acquisitions that would enable us to further leverage our North American commercial infrastructure.”

Operational highlights**:

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide (“TH”): On April 8, 2020, the Company announced that the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) price negotiations for Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Injectable Suspension 20mg/mL (TH) in Canada have been completed with expected public reimbursement to roll out in the respective provinces over the coming months.

On April 8, 2020, the Company announced that the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) price negotiations for Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Injectable Suspension 20mg/mL (TH) in Canada have been completed with expected public reimbursement to roll out in the respective provinces over the coming months. US$20 Million Asset-Based Credit Facility: On May 7, the Company announced that it entered into a definitive credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders agented by MidCap Financial Trust (“MidCap Financial”) in respect to a secured asset-based revolving credit facility with a term of 38 months (the “ABL Facility”) featuring a US$20 million revolving commitment (subject to the borrowing base) and an uncommitted US$10 million accordion. Borrowings under the ABL Facility bear interest at a rate of one-month LIBOR plus 3.95%, subject to a LIBOR floor of 1.50%. Interest is payable monthly in arrears on the first business day of each month. The initial advance under the ABL Facility was used by the Company to repay US$10 million of the principal amount outstanding under the US$20 million secured term loan entered into by the Borrowers on February 28, 2020 (the “Term Loan”). The interest rate on amounts outstanding under the ABL Facility is 255 basis points lower than that of the Term Loan. After such repayment, approximately US$10 million principal amount remains outstanding under the Term Loan.

On May 7, the Company announced that it entered into a definitive credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders agented by MidCap Financial Trust (“MidCap Financial”) in respect to a secured asset-based revolving credit facility with a term of 38 months (the “ABL Facility”) featuring a US$20 million revolving commitment (subject to the borrowing base) and an uncommitted US$10 million accordion. Borrowings under the ABL Facility bear interest at a rate of one-month LIBOR plus 3.95%, subject to a LIBOR floor of 1.50%. Interest is payable monthly in arrears on the first business day of each month. The initial advance under the ABL Facility was used by the Company to repay US$10 million of the principal amount outstanding under the US$20 million secured term loan entered into by the Borrowers on February 28, 2020 (the “Term Loan”). The interest rate on amounts outstanding under the ABL Facility is 255 basis points lower than that of the Term Loan. After such repayment, approximately US$10 million principal amount remains outstanding under the Term Loan. OTCQX: On August 4, 2020, the Company qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market and was upgraded to the OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market and continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Operating and Financial Results Summary

Total revenue reached $27.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, compared to revenue of $16.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. The increase was mainly due to the acquisition of IXINITY® as well as organic growth of the Company’s key products.

Gross profit reached $15.0 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, compared to gross profit of $9.9 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. The gross margin was 54.4% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, compared to 61.4% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. The lower gross margin for the current period is due, in part, to the 2020 Acquisition of IXINITY, which has a lower gross margin than the Company’s other key products.

Operating income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020, was $1.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was $5.0 million compared to $0.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Net Loss for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was $4.8 million, compared to $2.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.

The Company’s financial statements and management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended June 30, 2020 are available on our corporate website at www.medexus.com and in our corporate filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

* Refer to “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

** Refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Comparative Financial Information” at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Details

Medexus will host a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended June 30, 2020, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

