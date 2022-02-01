Medela Partners with Select Ronald McDonald House Charities® Locations to Support Breastfeeding Families With an Infant in the NICU

Through Medela Cares, the Company Donates Breastfeeding Supplies to Benefit 60 Select Ronald McDonald House® programs in Australia, China, the United Kingdom and the USA.

Baar, Switzerland, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, a leading breast pump brand and medical device manufacturer, announced a donation to benefit 60 Ronald McDonald House® (RMHC®) locations in Australia, China, the United Kingdom and the USA as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve maternal and infant health outcomes. This product donation will support about 15,000 breastfeeding families* and includes hospital-grade (multi-user) Symphony® breast pumps, kits, and breastfeeding accessories for use by RMHC families with breastfeeding needs to provider greater ease and comfort while caring for an infant in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“Forty percent of the families served by RMHC globally have a child in the NICU, and we are honored to work with local Ronald McDonald House® programs to support breastfeeding families,” said Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela worldwide. “In celebration of Medela’s 60th anniversary, we are providing our products to 60 locations across Australia, China, the UK and USA to ensure breastfeeding parents staying at a Ronald McDonald House® have one less thing to worry about.”

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 10 babies are born more than three weeks early each year. To ensure that breastfeeding families have the support they need, we are glad to provide select Ronald McDonald House® locations around the world with breastfeeding supplies to offer to families with an infant in the NICU.

“At Ronald McDonald House Charities, we believe in supporting families around the world and helping them access the medical care they need,” said Kelly Dolan, President and CEO of RMHC Global. “We are so appreciative our supporters at Medela can help us provide vital resources for breastfeeding parents staying at select Ronald McDonald Houses.”

To date, Medela has donated more than 260 breast pumps to select Ronald McDonald House® programs. Medela Cares is focused on engaging and expanding its role and leading the conversation about women and children’s health, specifically, maternal health care. Medela Cares reflects the company’s unique position to: fight infant and maternal mortality and malnutrition; protect the most vulnerable infants; increase access to quality healthcare, education and resources; and promote gender equality and inclusion. For more information, visit www.medela.com/rmhc.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides the leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities®

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in 62 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room®and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care. For more information, please visit RMHC.org.

*This number reflects the total pieces of product donated by Medela to each location.

