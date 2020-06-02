Medavie and Jack.org team up to support Canada's youth during - and through - COVID-19

TORONTO, June 2, 2020 /CNW/ - With one-third fewer Canadian youth reporting excellent or very good mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic*, Medavie, through its Foundation, is providing a $200,000 matching donation to Jack.org to accelerate and expand its digital transformation and empower Canada's youth to take care of their mental health now and beyond this pandemic. All donations made at Jack.org/Medavie will be matched by Medavie up to $200,000, allowing donors to double their impact.

Digital mental health education and resources are key to addressing the youth mental health crisis. With Medavie's support, Jack.org is able to connect with young people, determine their needs, and develop digital mental health resources that meet them, while reaching even more young people. This includes resources such as Be There, a comprehensive and award-winning online resource that teaches young people how to support themselves and one another through mental health struggle; extending the reach of the educational Jack Talks program with Virtual Jack Talks; creating a new on-demand Digital Mental Health Education Library; and expanding the Do Something mental health advocacy program.

"Recognizing the increased need for mental health resources and virtual outreach during these challenging times and going forward, we encourage others to support Jack.org's digital youth mental health revolution," said Bernard Lord, CEO, Medavie. "Ensuring Canada's youth have the skills, information and supports they need to take care of their mental health is of critical importance and aligns with our mission to improve the wellbeing of Canadians. We also encourage our youth - and all Canadians - to take care of their own mental health and to take care of each other during these trying times."

"We're so thrilled to be working with Medavie to address the mental health crisis facing Canada's youth. Their support means we can work to build a new future for youth mental health, one where all young people have access to timely supports, and understand how to look out for themselves and others. Medavie is making an extraordinary impact in these challenging times, not just on Jack.org, but on charities across the country. We whole-heartedly applaud their dedication to the communities that need them, especially now," said Eric Windeler, Founder & Executive Director of Jack.org.

This funding is part of Medavie's $5M COVID-19 Response Fund, which is helping communities address their immediate needs in the areas of food security and mental health. The Fund will also assist with much-needed recovery efforts as organizations manage through this pandemic and find new and innovative ways to provide essential services.

Through its Foundation, Medavie supports community-based programs aligned with adolescent mental health and post-traumatic stress, and initiatives that support active living and healthy eating.

*Youth are less likely to report excellent or very good mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those aged 15 to 24, 42% reported excellent or very good mental health during the pandemic compared to 62% in 2018. Statistics Canada, April 2020.

About Medavie

Medavie is a national health solutions partner that integrates benefits management, health management and health care delivery. Together, with our more than 6,400 employees, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that improve the wellbeing of Canadians.

As a not-for-profit organization, Medavie oversees Medavie Blue Cross, a premier all-in-one benefits carrier and public health program administrator, and Medavie Health Services, a national primary health care solutions organization and the largest private provider of EMS management services in Canada.

We are proud to commit an annual social dividend to the Medavie Health Foundation to support programs and initiatives aimed at addressing some of our country's most pressing physical and mental health care challenges.

About Jack.org

Jack.org is the only Canadian charity training and empowering young leaders to revolutionize mental health. Through Jack Talks, Jack Chapters, Jack Summits and Be There, young leaders identify and dismantle barriers to positive mental health in their communities. Jack.org is working towards a Canada where all young people understand how to take care of their own mental health and look out for each other. A Canada without shame, where all those who need support have access to the help they deserve. Matching donations can be made at www.jack.org/medavie.

