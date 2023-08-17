Medartis Holding (VTX:MED) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Medartis Holding (VTX:MED) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Medartis Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0042 = CHF1.3m ÷ (CHF355m - CHF47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Medartis Holding has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 14%.

roce

So How Is Medartis Holding's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Medartis Holding, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 2.7%, but since then they've fallen to 0.4%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Medartis Holding in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 4.3% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Medartis Holding does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

