Medartis Holding Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Medartis Holding (VTX:MED) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF182.8m (up 14% from FY 2021).

Net loss: CHF5.78m (down by 185% from CHF6.84m profit in FY 2021).

CHF0.49 loss per share (down from CHF0.58 profit in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Medartis Holding Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates significantly.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.4% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are down 10% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Medartis Holding's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

