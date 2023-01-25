Medaro Mining Engages Third Party Consultant for Non-Dilutive Grant Funding Research

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), a multi-faceted venture aimed at developing innovative spodumene processing technology concurrent with its lithium focused exploration in Canada, is pleased to announce an agreement with Eva Garland Consulting, LLC (“EGC”), a leading grants consulting firm, to assist in researching and securing non-dilutive grant funding opportunities to help complete the development of the Company’s lithium extraction technology and pilot plant.

About EGC

  • EGC brings expertise in identifying and applying for applicable technology grant funding

  • EGC has successfully secured over US$600M in grant funding to date for its clients

  • EGC’s client list exceeds 2,000 and includes universities, incubators, and government agencies

  • EGC’s team consists of 40+ scientific grant experts and CPAs with expertise in non-dilutive funding

EGC is headquartered in Raleigh, NC and will work closely with Medaro to identify and apply for government and private grants that align with the Company’s technology goals. EGC’s scientific grant experts specialize in providing comprehensive accounting and compliance assistance to obtain and manage grant funding that helps accelerate the development of its clients’ innovative technologies. EGC offers full-service support that includes project management, strategic guidance, scientific grant application writing and a tailored approach for each submission. Medaro intends to use funds received to accelerate the commercialization of its technology.

Non-dilutive funding, such as government grants, can be a valuable source of funding for companies, as it does not require the issuance of equity or debt. Typically, grants are structured to reimburse the recipient for expenses related to the project, reducing the overall cost of the project. Successful grant funding can help lever other forms of financing.

“We are excited to be working with Eva Garland Consulting to seek non-dilutive funding for our pilot plant,” said Medaro President, Faizaan Lalani. “Any funding received will assist us to bring our cutting-edge lithium extraction technology to market quickly, positioning us as a leader in the lithium industry. Medaro is committed to developing sustainable and innovative solutions for the lithium industry and we believe this partnership with Eva Garland Consulting will bring us one step closer to achieving that goal.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Faizaan Lalani
President

About Medaro Mining Corp.
Medaro Mining Corp. is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and holds options over the Darlin, Rapide and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec and the Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan. Medaro holds a majority interest in a joint venture engaged in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company’s filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the assistance EGC will provide in researching and securing non-dilutive grant funding opportunities, the identification of and application to government and private grants, the acceleration of the development of innovative technologies if grant funding is obtained, the acceleration of the commercialization of the Company’s technology if grant funding is obtained, the typical structure of grants, and the leverage provided by grants with respect to other forms of financing are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact Information
info@medaromining.com
604-602-0001


