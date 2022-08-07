Medals up for grabs on final day of Commonwealth Games

There are 12 medal events on the last day of sporting action at the Commonwealth Games.

England’s Lauren Smith has two shots at badminton gold - in the mixed doubles with off-court partner Marcus Ellis and women’s doubles with Chloe Birch, with whom she has reformed a partnership.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Noah Williams aim for their second gold medals in the unique spectacle of mixed 10m platform diving.

That field also features Welshman Aidan Heslop who is among leading cliff divers in the world and is used to diving into wind and rain from five times platform height.

England’s men must pick themselves up from an acrimonious semi-final defeat to Australia when they battle for hockey bronze against South Africa.

The key to success will be stopping the world’s leading penalty corner specialist Matt Guise-Brown, who flicks the ball at 70mph and plies his club trade for Hampstead & Westminster.

Squash stalwart Daryl Selby draws the curtain on his 20-year career with a final attempt to complete the set of Commonwealth medals alongside Adrian Waller in an all-English men’s doubles final.

They face team-mates James Willstrop and Declan James in the gold medal match with Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters also guaranteed at least silver in the women’s doubles.

Welsh table tennis prodigy Anna Hursey, who became the youngest competitor in Commonwealth Games history aged 11 on the Gold Coast, can still salvage women’s doubles bronze with Charlotte Carey.