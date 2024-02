The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Evgenii Dadonov had just scored on a silky smooth penalty shot to pull the Dallas Stars even with under nine minutes remaining in regulation. The night was going one of two ways from there for the Maple Leafs. Toronto could become tentative having surrendered a lead despite dominating the third period. Or continue to push — not press — for the winner. Three of the team's all-stars and its captain rediscovering his offensive touch made sure the latter played out. Mitch Marner and Willia