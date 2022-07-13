Med-X President Jennifer Mills Launches New “Mills on the Mic” Podcast

Podcast to Highlight Community Involvement and Empowerment Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, announced today that President Jennifer Mills - who is also the NFL's 2021 Los Angeles Chargers Fan of the Year - has launched a new podcast, "Mills on the Mic" to support community empowerment and change with a focus on the NFL and sports while driving positive impact to local businesses who look to impact their communities. Click here to watch the latest episode.

Launched in June 2022, the weekly podcast will include episodes diving into Mills' experience as the Los Angeles Chargers Fan of the Year and her love of Charger's football, with an emphasis on showcasing fans who own and operate their own businesses while highlighting charitable involvement and movements in the local community. Recently, the Los Angeles Chargers showcased Jennifer with another local fan in a touching video that inspired Mills to continue down this path.

"My mission is not only to share my love regarding Chargers football and sports, but to make a difference in the community every day - including the local community that Med-X operates in - while helping fans and employees to grow as individuals," said Jennifer Mills, President of Med-X. "The episodes will explore not only my experience as a fan and community leader, but the turning points in other's journeys to success, inspiring with insights and experiences from both Med-X and other community members."

"The podcast is very much an extension of Med-X's vision to lead with compassion and help communities find solid solutions dedicated to achieving and living a healthy lifestyle without the concern of personal and environmental impact. Given our Company's strong commitment to ESG principles - in alignment with our goal of transitioning to a public company - this will be another avenue of extending support and connection to our community."

Story continues

The podcast is the latest step in the company's marketing and growth strategy, and is being produced in partnership with Mission Matters, a mission-based service media agency specializing in podcasts, publishing, social media and press releases. Episodes will be released weekly, streaming on all major platforms. The inaugural episode can be viewed on YouTube.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the international pest control , health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using all-natural ingredients, Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the Regulation A+ Offering Circular Securities and Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

MXRX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Med-X, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/708458/Med-X-President-Jennifer-Mills-Launches-New-Mills-on-the-Mic-Podcast



