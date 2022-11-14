Med-X Announces Distribution Agreement with Ensystex for Nature-Cide Portfolio of Products

Leading Supplier to Pest Management Professionals to Further Enhance Nature-Cide's Growing Global Distribution Network

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Ensystex, a leading supplier to pest management professionals, for multiple products in its Nature-Cide Professional pest control line.

Ensystex was founded in 1994 by pest control operators intent on changing the landscape of the professional pest control industry. Ensystex has the expertise to synthesize, source, formulate, manufacture, promote and distribute a wide range of products to pest management professionals. With products for termite and general pest control - as well as turf and ornamental - the company sells to thousands of pest management professionals around the world.

Per the terms of the agreement, Ensystex will distribute Med-X's Nature-Cide portfolio of indoor and outdoor pest control solutions to a wide variety of professional pest management customers through its direct field representatives located throughout the United States. Products for distribution will include Nature-Cide All Purpose Concentrate, Pest Management X2 and Insecticidal Dust.

"Ensystex has deep experience in the pest management industry, and their team believes in delivering the most effective products to their demanding professional customer base," said Jennifer Mills, President of Med-X. "Their mission to be the premier supplier of pest management products to the structural pest control industry strongly complements our existing national distribution coverage. The addition of our all-natural pest control solutions uniquely enables the use of insecticides without fear of harming the environment, helping to expand and diversify their portfolio. Our distribution partnership and mutual commitment to provide proven pest control solutions to pest management professionals will enable us to expand our reach and supply our solutions to an increasingly broad spectrum of customers."

Shelley Moats of Ensystex added: "We look forward to the opportunity to carry Nature-Cide's range of environmentally friendly and effective solutions, introducing these additional tools to broaden our product line and help enhance our customers' pest management programs. Ensystex's focus has always been to provide our customers with cost-effective solutions and this partnership supports our desire to offer a high-quality, all-natural solution for their use."

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the international pest control , health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using all-natural ingredients, Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

