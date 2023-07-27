Med crude-Urals differentials stable, US urges market to abide by price cap

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials were unchanged on Thursday. The price of Urals jumped above a price cap level of $60 per barrel for Russian oil last week and has stayed above the cap since then, according to Reuters calculations.

* US officials plan to warn market participants to abide by the price cap rule for Russian barrels, Reuters sources said.

* The Biden administration is poised to increase outreach to western trading houses, insurers and tanker owners to remind them to abide by the G7's price cap on Russian oil as the crude trades over that level, sources and experts said.

* The price cap was imposed last December on sea-borne exports of Russian crude by the G7, the European Union and Australia.

* The policy forbids shipping and insurance of Urals oil cargoes trading above the price cap by Western companies.

PLATTS WINDOW

* No bids or offers were made for Urals, CPC Blend or Azeri BTC in the Platts window on Thursday, traders said.

NEWS

* Shell and TotalEnergies reported sharp falls in second-quarter profit from bumper 2022 earnings as oil and gas prices, refining margins and trading results all weakened.

* Valero Energy's quarterly profit slumped as refining margins came under pressure from improved fuel supplies following an increase in global capacity against the backdrop of slowing economic activity. (Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Jane Merriman)