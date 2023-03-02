Mecum’s Mile High Collection Features A Herd Of Rare Mustangs And Muscle Cars

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These incredible performance cars are all part of the same collection.

Standing out in a crowd of regular traffic is sort of what American muscle cars are known for. Over the years, there have been many iterations of the classic national icons we all know and love. However, most enthusiasts have to be content with just one example so it’s not to break the bank. Oftentimes, classic cars are very difficult to find and, well, pretty much everyone has the opportunity to find one at some point during their life, very few are able to collect more than one. That’s where this collection comes in.

That’s right, with the simple acquisition of this collection you could be one of the very few to hold some of America’s most sought after vehicles. Models like the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro convertible in 1970 Chevrolet Malibu wagon show off the best examples from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Those were certainly great times to be alive for car people but don’t worry there’s something for everyone here. If you are more into the 80s, you might consider this Blue 1983 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

If you’re more content with the early 2000’s, then there is a 2003 Chevrolet Camaro to ease your hungry thoughts. Lord, even new school Mopar guys can be happy with this 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Overall, the point is that this collection holds something for everyone with a passion for classic American automobiles and you could be the next one to own it. The only question for you to ask yourself is what part of it do you like?

