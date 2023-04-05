Mecklenburg Democrats want campaign donations back after Rep. Tricia Cotham’s party switch

Their voices rang over the hum of those eating lunch in east Charlotte.

“Resign, resign, resign!” Mecklenburg County Democrats chanted, gathered together Wednesday afternoon at a shopping center off East WT Harris Boulevard.

They called for the resignation of NC Rep. Tricia Cotham, an eastern Mecklenburg County Democrat who will flip to the Republican Party and give it a supermajority in the House. And the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party’s chair encouraged those who donated to Cotham’s campaign to ask for a refund.

“Let’s contact Tricia Cotham to get our money back. You won’t be able to get your time back, but you can get your money back,” Chair Jane Whitley said at the Tuesday news conference. “Ask for her to refund your contributions.”

Since the donations have already been accepted, Cotham would have to report the refund as an expenditure in her campaign finance reports with the elections office if she returned the money.

“She can absolutely give their money back,” Kristin Mavromatis with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections said. “But there’s nothing that would require her to do so.”

Some of the prominent Democrats and groups who contributed to Cotham en route to her 2022 victory include U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson’s old campaign for N.C. Senate and the Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County. Cotham won a four-candidate primary and won with 59% of the vote in the general election.

Calls for Cotham’s resignation have also continued to flow in. Mecklenburg Democrats say they feel betrayed.

“I’m very troubled that we’re handing a supermajority to the Republicans through deceit,” Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said at the Mecklenburg County dais Tuesday night. “I’m sickened by it.”

“It’s a dark day for the Democratic Party in North Carolina” Lisa Ellsworth said.



"I'm not going to mention her name again except to say that if she has a shred of integrity, she will resign immediately," she continued

Whitley said she found out from social media. Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County President DonnaMarie Woodson said Cotham didn’t tell her or her colleagues ahead of her switch.

“She needs to come to us, the Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County, and give us an explanation. She owes that to the Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County who have supported her,” Woodson said. “She didn’t have the guts to even talk to us?”

The wrong thing for Democrats was the right thing to Mecklenburg County Republicans.

N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, left, and House Speaker Tim Moore, center, look on as N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham speaks during a press conference Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The press conference was to announce Rep. Cotham is switching parties to become a member of the House Republican caucus.

“Representative Cotham has been doing the right thing by her family, her students,her constituents and North Carolinians throughout her career,” Mecklenburg GOP Chair David Merrill said in an email. “She deserves our respect and the benefit of the doubt that she will continue this meritorious service for years to come.”

Endorsement regrets

Democrats fear the change puts Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power in jeopardy for controversial votes such as an abortion ban or new restriction.

Democrat Ann Newman said she’s seen Cotham’s views begin to slowly lean further right.

“Cotham deceived the good Democrats in her district,” Newman said. “She must resign her seat and allow us to move on and replace her with someone who represents our democratic values.”

The Democratic Women of Mecklenburg County rally during a press conference outside the party’s headquarters on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. During the presser several speakers of House District 112 called for the resignation of Rep. Tricia Cotham, who announced that she would be leaving the Democratic Party and joining Republicans.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Black Political Caucus, which endorsed Cotham in 2022, issued a statement saying “Cotham has betrayed the trust we placed in her.”

“Our endorsement of Rep. Cotham was a reflection of our belief in her ability to not only represent but also uplift the Black community,” the statement says. “Regrettably, her shift in values appears to align her more closely with a political faction with a troubling history of policies and rhetoric aimed at suppressing the voices of marginalized groups, including African Americans and women.”

The local NAACP branch has also called for her resignation.

Charlotte voters are meeting at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for a press conference and rally to call for Cotham’s resignation.