Is Mecklenburg County at risk of a mpox outbreak this summer? What health experts say

While mpox -- formerly known as monkeypox -- is no longer considered a global health emergency, though some areas in the U.S. could see outbreaks this summer, including Mecklenburg County, health officials say.

According to a model created by the Centers for Disease Control that predicts the likelihood of recurrent outbreaks among the population, Mecklenburg County had a 40% probability of another outbreak.

Local health officials say they’ve been in close contact with federal and state partners about the potential of a resurgence of cases.

North Carolina’s first case was identified on June 23, 2022. Currently, according to the most recent state mpox data compiled by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are now 709 confirmed cases.

“We’re all aware that mpox has been contained, but it has not been eradicated,” Dr. Raynard Washington, director of the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department, told The Charlotte Observer. “There’s certainly the risk of potential for outbreaks to pop up over time as we continue to obviously mitigate the risk of that in communities.”

Last summer, a global outbreak of disease began. There have been more than 30,000 cases in the U.S. since May 2022, primarily among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. But officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest there’s potential for a resurgence in the coming months.

“In the United States, cases of mpox have declined since peaking in August 2022, but the outbreak is not over,” the CDC said in a recent health alert. “The CDC continues to receive reports of cases that reflect ongoing community transmission in the United States and internationally.”

Just last month, health officials in Chicago identified a resurgence of cases of mpox after 12 confirmed infections were reported.

Mpox is a viral disease that can be spread through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, according to the CDC. But in the current outbreak, the virus is spreading primarily through sexual contact.

In Mecklenburg County, Washington said there has not been any evidence of new outbreaks locally. While there have been 249 total cases since last year, he said, in the last several months, there’s only been one new reported case, which was traced back to an out of county exposure.

“Of course, the CDC modeling team is indicating that given the number of cases that have been diagnosed in recent weeks to months does suggest that we could be headed towards further transmission,” Washington explained. “So, again, we’re preparing on our side to ensure that we are continuing that education and outreach, as well as vaccination for folks here in Mecklenburg County locally.”

Last summer, the county launched a prevention campaign on several dating apps and partnered with LGBTQ+ organizations to provide outreach and education resources for mpox and sexually transmitted infections. This year, they plan to do the same.

“Given what we’ve seen in the outbreak in Chicago and what we’re hearing from some of the other large cities, it’s just best for us to be prepared and, again, be as proactive as possible with our education to just make sure people know that we did a great job at containing the outbreak here last year, but it’s not gone away completely. It still exists,” Washington said. “The risk is still there, and people need to remain cautious and vigilant.”

Washington shared it’s important for healthcare providers to also be prepared and look out for any potential symptoms among patients who may have been exposed.

Several health advisories have been sent out as reminders about mpox to local healthcare providers, he said.

The state health department also announced its ‘Take PRIDE Now’ campaign to bring awareness to sexual health and ways to practice safer sex practices.

Local and state health officials are encouraging residents to get tested and vaccinated against mpox, if eligible.

Where to get tested and vaccinated in Charlotte for mpox

The Mecklenburg County health department says residents should avoid going to the emergency department for testing. Aside from going to a primary care provider, you can also get tested at:

If you have been exposed to a person with mpox, health officials say you should contact a health care provider as soon as possible to get vaccinated.

Call 704-336-6500 to make an appointment at an MCPH clinic or walk in any time during business hours to get the vaccine.