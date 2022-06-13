Mecklenburg County opens cooling centers as heat wave approaches. Where to find them
As a dangerous heat wave approaches the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County is working to provide relief for residents from the rising temperatures, the county announced Monday.
Heat index values are projected to soar between 100 or 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, National Weather Service meteorologists said.
The heat index is what the temperature feels like when humidity levels and temperature are combined.
To escape the heat, CATS will provide free transportation for anyone heading to cooling stations, recreation centers, spray grounds and pools listed below.
Shelter and library stations
The Day Services Center of Roof Above, 945 N. College St., is opened as a cooling station for anyone experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Individuals can access misting stations, fans, water fountains, chairs and face coverings at the center.
The center is open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on weekends.
All Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library locations are designated as cooling stations open to the public. The libraries are open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Park and recreational centers
These park and recreation centers will be open to the public seeking shelter during the head wave:
Bette Rae Thomas Center, 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd., Charlotte, NC 28208
David B. Waymer Recreation Center, 14008 Holbrooks Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078
Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Dr., Charlotte, NC 28213
Mallard Creek Recreation Center, 2530 Johnston Oehler Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269
Ivory/Baker Center, 1920 Stroud Park Ct., Charlotte, NC 28206
Northern Regional Recreation Center, 18121 Old Statesville Rd., Cornelius, NC 28031
Revolution Park Sports Academy, 1225 Remount Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210
County spray grounds
The following spray grounds are open from 10-a.m.-8p.m. daily:
Clarks Creek Community Park, 5435 Hucks Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269
Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, 1100 E. Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28204
Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St., Charlotte, NC 28205
First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Latta Park, 601 E. Park Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203
Nevin Park, 6000 Statesville Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269
Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202
West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Dr., Charlotte, NC 28216
Veterans Park, 2136 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Mecklenburg County pools
Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Cordelia Pool: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Mecklenburg County fan initiative
The Department of Social Services is providing fans to people aged 60 and older, and those aged 18-59 who receive disability income.
Individuals are required to show a valid driver’s license or ID that provides proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address to receive a fan. Fans are limited to one per household.
Call 980-314-7018 to reserve and pick up your fan at the Valeri C. Woodard Center, 3205 Freedom Dr.