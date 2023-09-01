Mecklenburg County will consider naming acting manager while Dena Dioro takes leave

Mecklenburg County next week will consider appointing an acting manager while Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Dioro takes temporary personal leave starting Sept. 13.

The county’s agenda for Wednesday’s meeting asks commissioners to appoint Anthony Trotman, the deputy county manager for health and human services, to the acting manager position. A reason for the leave isn’t given with Wednesday’s agenda item. County Commissioner Pat Cotham told The Charlotte Observer she wasn’t sure of the reason, but she said Diorio is getting married this month.

Wednesday’s agenda doesn’t include a return date for Diorio or other information. Trotman’s appointment is effective until Diorio returns or it’s otherwise revoked.

“This action is being requested to ensure County business is conducted seamlessly during the absence of the County Manager,” Wednesday’s agenda item states.

Trotman joined Mecklenburg County in 2015 as deputy county manager after previously working as director of job and family services for Franklin County, Ohio, and chief of staff for the state of Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services.