Mecklenburg commissioners election: Meier leads in District 5 early vote totals

Democrats Pat Cotham, Leigh Altman and Arthur Griffin Jr. took an early lead in the Mecklenburg County commissioners at-large race Tuesday night with the Board of Elections reporting early vote totals.

Mecklenburg voters cast ballots for all nine county commissioner seats. That included three at-large seats, positions that represent everyone in the county, and six district seats, which only represent specific areas.

More than 200,000 people in Mecklenburg County voted early, a slight decrease from 2018 early voting totals, and a significant dip from 2020.

Here are unofficial election results reported Tuesday night with 207,470 ballots cast before Tuesday at early polling sites or by mail.

At-large

Cotham, Altman and Griffin are on track to win at-large seats, with 29.49%, 28.14% and 28.09% of the vote, respectively. Republican Tatyana Thulien had 14.27% of the vote. Cotham and Altman are incumbents; Griffin and Thulien are challengers.

Altman, 50, practiced public interest law for 17 years before moving to Charlotte and becoming a guardian ad litem for seniors and children. This would be her second term on the board.

Cotham, 72, works as a senior recruiter, and is seeking her sixth term on the board.

Griffin, 74, served as chairman of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education from 1997 to 2002 and says he’ll use that experience to build intergovernmental relationships.

Thulien, 57, was the sole Republican at-large candidate, seeking public office for the first time.

Commissioners allocate funding to county entities such as the sheriff’s office and health department, make decisions about where new developments are allowed to build and decide on policy matters such as source of income protections.

District 1

Democrat Elaine Powell leads Republican Ross Monks 61.23% to 38.77% with the early vote counted.

Powell, 59, serves as vice chair of the board in her second term and has been a strong advocate for parks and recreation.

Monks, 60, is a businessman and retired U.S. Army officer who served in the Gulf War and is seeking elected office for the first time.

Story continues

District 1 covers northern Mecklenburg County.

District 2

▪ Incumbent Vilma Leake ran unopposed. She’s received 23,142 votes, or 100%.

District 3

Democrat incumbent George Dunlap leads Republican Dianna Benson, 87.02% to 12.98%.

Dunlap, 66 is the current chair of the Board of County Commissioners, the first district representative to be elected chair of the board and has an extensive background on the CMS board.

Benson, 63, is self-employed and has never sought public office

The District 3 seat covers northeast Mecklenburg County.

District 4

Democrat Mark Jerrell leads Republican Ray Fuentes, 78.97% to 21.03%.

Incumbent Jerrell, 52, is seeking his third term, and said he prioritizes social justice and equity.

Fuentes, 58, works in environmental compliance and previously served on the planning and zoning board and air quality commission. He seeks public office for the first time.

District 4 covers parts of east Charlotte.

District 5

Democrat Laura Meier leads Matthew Ridenhour, 57.79% to 42.21%.

The District 5 race is a rematch of a 2020 contest.

Incumbent Meier, 53, is serving her first term on the board. She previously served as co-president of Charlotte Women’s Movement.

Ridenhour, 45, is a risk manager who served as a commissioner from 2012 to 2018.

District 5 serves south Charlotte.

District 6

Democrat Susan Rodriguez-McDowell leads Republican Jeremy Brasch, 57.62% to 42.38%.

Incumbent Rodriguez-McDowell, 58, is finishing her second term on the board, where she advocated alongside Meier for more funding for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

Brasch, 48, works in information technology and is an Air Force veteran. He’s running for the District 6 seat after two past attempts for an at-large seat.

District 6 covers southern Mecklenburg County.

Mecklenburg judicial races

Voters were to decide two Mecklenburg Superior Court judge seats.

Donald Cureton Jr., led Paulina Havelka, 55.84% to 44.16%. That race was a rematch from 2018, when Havelka beat Cureton for a district judge seat. Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best, appointed to the seat by Gov. Roy Cooper, led District Court Judge Matt Osman, 54.13% to 45.87%.

Soil and water

Nancy Carter and Barbara Bleiweis held early leads to be soil and water conservation district supervisors.