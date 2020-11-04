What Mecklenburg areas did Biden and Trump flip from 2016?

Just like in 2016, Mecklenburg County voters this year favored the Democratic candidate for president.

But Democratic candidate Joe Biden managed to capture some precincts that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

Biden, who won 67% of the county’s votes Tuesday, flipped seven precincts that went for Trump in 2016. Those precincts, all located in either south Charlotte or the Huntersville area, gave Biden some 19,000 votes, according to Tuesday’s unofficial results.

Biden beat Trump by 197,000 votes, preliminary State Department of Elections data show.

Trump flipped some Mecklenburg County precincts, too. Four precincts, including one just south of uptown near Freedom Park, went for Hillary Clinton in 2016 but Trump this year. The others - precincts 90, 140 and 216 - are located along Interstate 485 in south Charlotte.

Search the map below to see what precincts flipped parties compared to 2016 and how each candidate faired.