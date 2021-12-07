Mechanical One Expands into HVAC Services and Provides New Employee Incentives to Increase Prosperity

The company continues to expand its service offerings while providing new resources to employees, including two house giveaways

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechanical One, a Central Florida-based company for plumbing and gas services, today announces its expansion into heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services, as well as new employee incentives in store for 2022, including gifting two brand new homes for two employees.

Since launching in July, Mechanical One extended its services throughout Central Florida to provide the country’s top home builders with necessary services as they construct new communities across the state. Along with offering plumbing and gas services, Mechanical One has officially expanded its offerings to HVAC systems.

Mechanical One is also continuing to enhance its company culture as its team continues to develop. Culture is a top priority at Mechanical One, and the company is releasing new employee incentives as it continues to expand into new markets and new services. To honor current employees for their hard work and dedication, Mechanical One will be giving away two brand new homes in 2022 – one in Central Florida and a second on the Coast of Florida.

“Everything we have accomplished at Mechanical One wouldn’t have been possible without the commitment of our team,” said Jason James, president of Mechanical One. “Since the beginning, it’s been our mission to give back to the community and help our employees prosper not through words, but through actions. We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to give back to our team in such a huge way that can be positive, permanent, and meaningful for them and their family. Our new affordable health insurance platform, financial education resources for their entire family, access to mental health programs at no cost, and home gifting are only the beginning of what we have in store for our team in the coming years. The commitment of everyone continues to inspire me to think bigger on how we can make a difference in their lives.”

Mechanical One aims to assist employees on self-improvement by providing them with the necessary resources to live more prosperous lives and to achieve financial freedom. This includes offering access to free financial education tools, such as Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University at no cost.

Along with its home gifting and financial education tools, Mechanical One also plans to offer a robust health insurance platform in 2022, providing employees access to affordable, meaningful healthcare coverage with a separate component for mental health.

