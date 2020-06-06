Mechanical failure forces water shut off to University of Regina building

Water was turned off at the Kisik Towers residence at the University of Regina on Friday after a mechanical failure caused a cleaning solution to cross into domestic water lines.

A university news release said the solution was not hazardous or dangerous, but it could cause temporary irritation with eye or skin contact, or if ingestion were to occur.

The problem was identified before noon on Friday morning, and the daycare and students living in residence were immediately notified not to use the water. Parents of children at the daycare were asked to pick up their children due to the water being shut off.

The mechanical problem has since been corrected, the university said, and the domestic water lines are being flushed. Once complete, water samples will be tested to ensure water quality standards are met. The daycare and Kisik Towers residents were to be advised when the water was turned back on.

A request for comment asking the university if water service had since been restored was not returned.