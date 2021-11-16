Mechanical Energy Storage Market to rise at CAGR of 7.31% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechanical Energy Storage Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Mechanical Energy Storage Market Research Report, Type and End User and Region - Forecast till 2030”., the market is projected to register 7.31% CAGR in the forecast period (2022-2030).

The global mechanical energy storage market is both fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, new product launches and more. Besides, they are also investing in various research and development activities.

Market Research Future’s Review on Mechanical Energy Storage Market

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s sudden surge devastated the whole world completely in terms of economy and also health. Almost every sector has faced several challenges in constantly doing their work. For the lockdown, industrial operations were also closed and the supply chains also got disturbed heavily. The mechanical energy storage market too had encountered the several drastic consequences of the outbreak. Various projects too got delayed as well as the proper functioning of work had been restricted. But during the outbreak, the need for power increased that pushed the market need higher and also helped in increasing the market value. Besides, the role of industry market players to bring out new market trends to fulfill customer needs has also boosted market growth. The need for non-polluting energy in the current age and day is exhilarating the potential of the global market and helping to maintain a stable growth.

Drivers

Growing Energy Storage Equipment to Boost Market Growth

The growing energy storage equipment is boosting market growth. This is owing to the lowering reliance on companies in the industrial and commercial sectors on public power grids.

Opportunities

Growing Need for Power to Offer Robust Opportunities

The growing need for power, smart grids, cross border transmission, and global initiatives for using non-conventional and renewable sources will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Besides, the long-lasting life and increased efficiency have increased market need. Its key features such as less overall cost and high power output are also boosting market growth. Also the need for non-polluting energy to resolve environmental issues and the lower installation cost of mechanical energy storage are also boding well for the market growth.

Restraints

Lack of Proper Government Support to act as Market Restraint

The lack of proper government support for initiation of capital inducement projects and safety concern may act as market restraint in the forecast period.

Challenges

High Cost to act as Market Challenge

The high cost related to hydro storage infrastructure coupled with increasing energy storage alternatives may act as market challenges over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The global mechanical energy storage market is bifurcated based on types and end users.

By type, the pumped hydro storage segment will lead the market over the forecast period. Rapid increase in the number of wind and solar energy projects as well as improved solar capacity is adding to the growth of the segment. A pumped hydroelectric is popular for being the largest capacity type of grid energy storage.

By end users, the industrial segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Head Mechanical Energy Storage Market

APAC will head the mechanical energy storage market over the forecast period. The presence of a large and rapidly urbanizing population, increased expansion of industrial and commercial sector to cater to the growing urban demands, the presence of developing countries like Vietnam, China, and India, positive government support in the region, emerging economies attracting international market players, expanding commercial and industrial sector, the presence of several market opportunities, with an increasing number of renewable projects, the need for energy storage devices, increasing environmental awareness, the need for hybrid cars which use mechanical energy storage, increasing population, increase in industrial and commercial centers, such centers for saving power and increasing energy efficiency are adopting mechanical energy storage devices, need for uninterrupted power supply, rapid industrialization, R&D and use of flywheels, and growth in usage of renewable energy sources are adding to the global mechanical energy storage market growth in the region.

Europe to Have Admirable Growth in Mechanical Energy Storage Market

Europe will have admirable growth in mechanical energy storage market over the forecast period. The application of pumped hydro storage and flywheel systems, increasing innovations in mechanical energy storage technology, and the region leading in the R&D of mechanical energy storage devices are adding to the global mechanical energy storage market growth in the region.

