Meat Loaf: US ‘Bat out of Hell’ singer dies, aged 74

US singer Meat Loaf, whose hits included Bat Out of Hell, has died aged 74, a statement on his official Facebook page said.

The statement said: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.

“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including “Fight Club”, “Focus”, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

“We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

The star, born Michael Lee Aday, gained worldwide fame with his debut 1977 rock album, Bat Out of Hell. Successive albums, which formed a Bat Out of Hell trilogy, propelled the rocker into one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

The rockstar’s hits included Paradise by the Dashboard, You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, and I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).

Tributes have poured in for the legendary musician, whose records earned him a Brit award in 1994 for best-selling album and single.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan said: “One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history.

“A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon”.

Sky News’ Kay Burley added: “Very sad news that Meatloaf has died. ‘I’d do anything for love’ was a massive hit in 1993, reached Number one in 28 countries and was a firm favourite in our house”.

Before winning widespread acclaim for his music, Meat Loaf won the parts of Eddie and Dr Scott in a stage production of cult classic, the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

He reprised the role of Eddie in the 1975 movie, starring alongside Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon.

The singer had previously spoken openly about health issues that had affected him, notably asthma, which caused him to collapse on stage during a concert in Pittsburgh in 2011.

